

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $109 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $87.0 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.6 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $494 million from $487 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $94.6 Mln. vs. $89.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $494 Mln vs. $487 Mln last year.



