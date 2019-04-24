

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - WarnerMedia, an operating company of AT&T (T), said that it agreed to sell its space at 30 Hudson Yards to an affiliate of Related Companies for about $2.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in late second-quarter 2019.



WarnerMedia also said that it has an agreement to lease the space at 30 Hudson Yards through early 2034.



AT&T will use proceeds from this transaction, along with additional planned sales of non-core assets, to reduce its debt.



