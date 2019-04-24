

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group (CS) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first-quarter of 2019 rose to 749 million Swiss francs or 0.29 francs per share, from 694 million francs or 0.26 francs per share in the year-ago period.



But, net revenues for the quarter declined to 5.39 billion francs from last year's 5.64 billion francs, primarily reflecting lower net revenues in Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Asia Pacific and Global Markets.



The company said that it remains focused on increasing its returns and creating growing value for its shareholders over the course of 2019 and beyond. It is cautiously optimistic about its prospects for the second quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX