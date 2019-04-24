

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported that its first-quarter like-for-like Group sales were up 7%, supported by pricing progress across all major product lines. For the first half of the year, the Group EBITDA, is expected to be in excess of 1.5 billion euros, reflecting a mid-single digit percentage increase on a like-for-like basis. For the second half of the year, like-for-like EBITDA is anticipated to be ahead of the second half of 2018.



The Group said the strategic review of the Europe Distribution business is ongoing. The Group has agreed to divest of its European Shutters & Awnings business to StellaGroup for consideration in excess of 0.3 billion euros.



CRH will report its first-half results on 22 August 2019.



