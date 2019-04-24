

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its copper production in the first-quarter of 2019 was 188,600 tonnes, an increase of 22.6% from last year, mainly due to higher throughput and the anticipated higher grades, particularly at Centinela.



Gold production was 62,200 ounces in the first-quarter, up 92.6% from last year, reflecting higher grades at Centinela.



Total copper production in the first-quarter at Centinela was 68,800 tonnes, 45.5% higher than in the same quarter in 2018, primarily due to higher production of copper in concentrates.



The company still expects 2019 Group copper production to be in the range of 750-790,000 tonnes, on higher grades at Centinela Concentrates, particularly in the second-quarter and third-quarter.



