

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) announced Wednesday that Andy Briggs, the CEO UK Insurance, has decided to step down from his role and as a Director, effective today.



Angela Darlington, currently Aviva's Group Chief Risk Officer, will become interim CEO of UK Insurance. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval.



The company noted that CEO Maurice Tulloch will lead a review of the UK businesses to ensure the appropriate management structure.



Briggs will remain with the Group until October 23 to support an orderly transition. He joined the Board in April 2015 to lead Aviva's enlarged UK Life business following the acquisition of Friends Life where he was Group Chief Executive.



Regarding its International business, Aviva said it will not seek to appoint a new CEO International. Tulloch was handling the role before he became Group CEO.



Colm Holmes, CEO of Aviva Canada and Global Corporate & Speciality, and Patrick Dixneuf, who becomes CEO of Aviva's European businesses and remains as CEO of Aviva France, will join Aviva's Leadership Team.



