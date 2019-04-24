

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $421.3 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $416.4 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $425.1 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.19 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $425.1 Mln. vs. $377.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.92 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q2): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.15 Full year EPS guidance: $8.15 to $8.30



