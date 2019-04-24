

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $815 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $2.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $6.13 billion from $5.85 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.81 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q1): $6.13 Bln vs. $5.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.08 - $12.22 Full year revenue guidance: $25.17 - $25.47 Bln



