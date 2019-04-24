

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) increased fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.15 to $8.30 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.15, for the fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, the company projects adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.15 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.19, for the quarter.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EPS was $1.92, up 12 percent; or up 17 percent on a constant currency basis. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.87 for the quarter.



Second-quarter sales were $2.2 billion, up one percent over the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.



