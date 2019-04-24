

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $424 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $490 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $2.49 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $490 Mln. vs. $455 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 to $0.39 Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 to $1.58



