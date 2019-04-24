

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate fell in March from last year, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.0 percent in March from 8.8 percent in the same month last year.



The number of unemployed persons in March shrunk by 49,000 year-on-year to 191,000 persons. Employment grew by 61,000 persons.



The youth jobless rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, stood at 20.4 per cent, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than one year ago.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 6.4 percent in March from 6.5 percent in February. A year ago, the rate was 7.9 percent.



