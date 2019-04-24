

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem Inc. (ANTM) said that it now GAAP net income for fiscal year 2019 to be greater than $18.27 per share, including about $0.93 per share of net unfavorable items, and adjusted net income to be greater than $19.20 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $19.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Previously, it expected annul GAAP net income to be greater than $18.00 per share, including approximately $1.00 per share of net unfavorable items, and adjusted net income to be greater than $19.00 per share.



The company still expects Operating revenue to be approximately $100.0 billion, including premium revenue of $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $100.5 billion.



