

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $75.3 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $66.5 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $745.2 million from $695.6 million last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $75.3 Mln. vs. $66.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q1): $745.2 Mln vs. $695.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.38 to $2.43 Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 to $9.55



