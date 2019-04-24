

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $36.9 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $35.7 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $43.9 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $487.3 million from $542.6 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $43.9 Mln. vs. $41.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $487.3 Mln vs. $542.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05 Full year EPS guidance: $4.03 - $4.14



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX