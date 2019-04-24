

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Moody's Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday affirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $7.30 to $7.55 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.10 per share on projected revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.95 per share on revenue growth of 5.2 percent to $4.67 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



