

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.15 billion, or $3.75 per share. This compares with $2.48 billion, or $4.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 billion or $3.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $22.92 billion from $23.38 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.99 Bln. vs. $2.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.16 vs. $3.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.33 -Revenue (Q1): $22.92 Bln vs. $23.38 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX