

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $61.75 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $39.20 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.74 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $444.74 million from $439.62 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $72.74 Mln. vs. $68.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $444.74 Mln vs. $439.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.36 Full year revenue guidance: $1.92 - $1.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX