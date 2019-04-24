

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co. (BCO) on Wednesday maintained its guidance for adjusted earnings and revenue for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share on revenue growth if about 9 percent to $3.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.22 per share on revenue growth of 9.2 percent to $3.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



