

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $677 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.84 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



