

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased to a six-month high in April, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Wednesday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 75.0 percent in April from 74.3 percent in March.



The latest rate was the highest since last October, when it was 75.4 percent.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence indicator increased to 105.5 in April from 102.1 in March.



The seasonally adjusted business tendency indicator rose to 100.0 in April from 99.3 in the previous month.



