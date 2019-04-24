

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) said that ten shareholder representatives of the company's Supervisory Board were elected at today's annual general meeting. Eight members of the Supervisory Board were re-elected. Sabine Bendiek and Sabrina Soussan were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.



Ms. Bendiek is the Chairperson of the Management Board of Microsoft Deutschland GmbH. She has many years of experience in digitalization, IT, and artificial intelligence. Ms. Soussan is the CEO of Siemens Mobility GmbH and also manages the Siemens Rolling Stock business unit.



The company noted that it will publish the interim report for the first quarter of 2019 on May 8.



The shareholders voted for a dividend of 55 cents per common non-voting share, unchanged from the previous year.



