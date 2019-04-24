

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.43 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $4.99 billion, or $1.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.7% to $15.08 billion from $12.00 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.43 Bln. vs. $4.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $15.08 Bln vs. $12.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX