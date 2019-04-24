

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) Wednesday said it achieved sales of 153.7 million euros in the first quarter.



EBIT for the first quarter was 18.1 million euros, down from 27.5 million last year, largely due to a slowdown of investments in the semiconductor and coating end markets and the growth-related increase in the cost base had a negative impact on EBIT and margin.



The company said the developments are in line with the planning for the first half year 2019, expecting lower sales and weaker margins compared to the results of the previous year.



