

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $12.67 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $22.07 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $456.41 million from $502.39 million last year.



Kraton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $456.41 Mln vs. $502.39 Mln last year.



