

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $245 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $828 million from $638 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $242 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $828 Mln vs. $638 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX