

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $321.15 million, or $4.05 per share. This compares with $304.91 million, or $3.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $2.41 billion from $2.28 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $321.15 Mln. vs. $304.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.05 vs. $3.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.05 -Revenue (Q1): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.37 to $17.47 Full year revenue guidance: $10.0 - $10.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX