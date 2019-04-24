

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $395 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $594 million, or $3.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $3.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $1.55 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $525 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.75 vs. $3.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



