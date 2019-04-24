

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported that its first-quarter pre-IAS 29 gross sales totaled 20.02 billion euros, up 0.5% at constant exchange rates. Sales were down 3.0% at current exchange rates. After application of IAS 29, consolidated sales inc. VAT totaled 19.99 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 2.7%.



Looking ahead, Carrefour confirmed the financial targets of the Carrefour 2022 plan. In 2019, the Group said it will continue its transformation.



The company said the proposed dividend for 2018 of 0.46 euros per share would be payable from July 11, 2019 with a record date of June 21, 2019.



