

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $110.35 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $144.26 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $172.07 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $719.14 million from $697.19 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $172.07 Mln. vs. $183.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $719.14 Mln vs. $697.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.08 - $3.09 Bln



