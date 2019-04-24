

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $116.1M, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $109.6 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.4 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $544.9 million from $533.3M last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $154.4 Mln. vs. $143.3M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q2): $544.9 Mln vs. $533.3M last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.54 - $2.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $550 - $560 Mln



