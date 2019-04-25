

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGS), Wednesday said it expects higher than anticipated profitability in first quarter.



On 6 March 2019, Dialog indicated that it expected gross margin for first quarter to be broadly in line with full year 2018. The company now expects first-quarter gross margin of about 49.3%.



Additionally, the company also expects first-quarter operating profit of approximately $25 million and underlying1 operating profit of around $47 million. Both measures include other operating income of approximately US$4 million, comprising income from specific non-recurring engineering contracts.



In the first quarter, the company expects revenue of around $295 million. At 29 March 2019, the company had US$690 million of cash and cash equivalents.



