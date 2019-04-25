

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said the company will invest KRW 133 trillion by 2030 to strengthen its System LSI and Foundry businesses. The investments will composed of KRW 73 trillion for domestic R&D and KRW 60 trillion for production infrastructure. Also, the company plans to create 15,000 jobs in R&D and production, during the period.



The company said the investments in R&D and facilities for logic semiconductors will amount to an average KRW 11 trillion per year until 2030.



