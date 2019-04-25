

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia also will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 6.00 percent.



Also, the stock markets in Australia and New Zealand will be closed on Thursday for ANZAC Day and will reopen on Friday.



