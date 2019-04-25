

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2018 profit attributable to owners of the company increased to 93.4 billion yen from 60.3 billion yen, prior year. Fiscal 2018 revenue was 929.7 billion yen compared to 960.2 billion yen, previous year.



For fiscal 2019, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of the company of 72.0 billion yen; and revenue 940.0 billion yen.



Daiichi Sankyo also announced it has sold Nihonbashi Building, Tokyo, Japan. A profit of approximately 10.6 billion yen (before tax) will be recorded for the first quarter.



