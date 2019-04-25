

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 earnings after tax increased 35.7 percent to 347.4 million euros from last year's 256.1 million euros. Earnings per share rose to 2.81 euros from 2.07 euros a year ago.



Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA grew 36.6 percent to 560.5 million euros from 410.3 million euros a year ago. The EBITDA margin increased to 27.8 percent from prior year's 27.6 percent.



Consolidated Group revenues for the year increased 35.4 percent to 2.02 billion euros from 1.49 billion euros last year. The transaction volume processed through the Wirecard platform grew 37.3 percent to 124.9 billion euros.



Further, the company said its Management Board will propose to this year's Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 0.20 euro per share is paid to shareholders, up from 0.18 euro last year.



Looking ahead, Wirecard's Management Board confirmed its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2019 between 740 million euros and 800 million euros.



