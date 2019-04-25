

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported that its copper production for the first-quarter increased 4% to 161,100 tonnes from last year due to strong plant performance and planned higher grades. It is the best first quarter performance since 2014, with strong performance at all operations, the company said.



De Beers' diamond production decreased by 8% to 7.9 million carats driven by lower production at Venetia as it transitions from open pit to underground.



Kumba's iron ore production decreased by 12% to 9.5 million tonnes due to plant maintenance.



For 2019, the company still expects copper production to be in the range of 630,000-660,000 tonnes, and Iron ore production for Kumba will be 43 million tonnes - 44 million tonnes.



