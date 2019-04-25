

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported a first-quarter net loss of 22.5 million euros compared to profit of 1.4 million euros, last year. The company noted that its first-quarter result was impacted by a negative result from discontinued operations. Loss per share was 1.50 euros compared to profit of 0.04 euros. EBIT was negative at 0.6 million euros, compared to EBIT positive of 1.6 million euros, prior year.



First-quarter Group sales were 190.0 million euros compared to 178.3 million euros, a year ago. The company said its sales rose particularly due to the acquisitions made at the end of 2018. Orders received were at 281.0 million euros, up around 33 percent.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect sales of 900 million euros to 1 billion euros, and EBIT of between 50 million euros and 60 million euros from the operational business.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects sales of between 950 million euros and 1.05 billion euros and EBIT of between 65 million euros and 80 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX