

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), the global professional information and analytics company, Thursday, in its trading update ahead of the AGM, reaffirmed its outlook for the full year, expecting underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, together with growth in adjusted earnings per share, on a constant currency basis.



The Group said its key business trends in the year remain broadly consistent with last year, across its businesses.



In addition, RELX announced completion of 250 million pounds of prior announced 600 million pounds share buyback, with the remaining 350 million pounds to be deployed by year end.



