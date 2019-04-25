sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

92,64 Euro		+0,19
+0,21 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALMART INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,46
92,63
10:35
92,45
92,63
10:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC
J SAINSBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
J SAINSBURY PLC2,57-3,42 %
WALMART INC92,64+0,21 %