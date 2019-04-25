

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc. (RBS, RBS.L) said its Chief Executive Ross McEwan stepped down. He will continue in the position until a replacement is appointed, the company said in a statement.



Ross McEwan said, 'It is never easy to leave somewhere like RBS. However with much of the restructuring done and the bank on a strong and profitable footing, I have delivered the strategy that I set out in 2013 and now feels like the right time for me to step aside and for a new CEO to lead the bank.'



