

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) issued a trading update for the three months ended March 2019. The Group said its trading during the period has been in line with expectations. Activity in the Flexonics unit was in line with expectations, while activity in the Aerospace unit increased, during the period.



Regarding outlook, the Group noted that it expects some impact from the 737 MAX situation. Senior plc anticipates only a modest reduction in its prior guidance as it is taking actions to reduce costs across the Group.



