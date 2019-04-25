

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) reported Thursday that while it could face a more challenging year on comparisons, strong revenues are expected for 2019. The company reported organic revenue growth of 9 percent in the first quarter.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect strong revenue growth in 2019, and underlying operating margin growth of between 0 to 50 basis points.



In its trading update, the company said Civil aerospace revenue grew 7 percent organically. Original equipment revenue increased 9 percent reflecting continued strong demand on new generation aircraft. Aftermarket revenue grew 6 percent.



In Defence segment, revenue increased 18 percent organically with strong demand for engine composites, brakes and training systems. Meanwhile, energy revenue declined by 8 percent organically, reflecting lower demand in the nuclear sector.



