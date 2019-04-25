sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,97 Euro		+0,056
+0,71 %
WKN: A0HFWR ISIN: GB00B0HZPV38 Ticker-Symbol: KQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,782
7,929
10:28
7,824
7,89
10:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC
KAZ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAZ MINERALS PLC7,97+0,71 %