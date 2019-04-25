

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, Thursday reported that its copper production for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019 rose 4 percent to 70.0 kt from 67.3 kt in the same period last year.



Zinc in concentrate output in the first quarter slid to 6.2 kt from 14.2 kt a year ago. The Group reported gold output of 43.4 koz, down from 49.9 koz in the year-ago period. Silver output fell to 626 koz from 852 koz last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve 2019 copper production guidance of about 300 kt.



