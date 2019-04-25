

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding co., Ltd. have formed a joint venture aimed at the development of a network of hydrogen stations in China for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles. Houpu provides clean energy refueling equipment and related services with more than 5,000 natural gas refilling equipment. Air Liquide in China currently operates nearly 90 plants.



Air Liquide noted that the announced deal is in line with the Chinese government's policy of supporting clean mobility through fuel cell electric vehicles.



