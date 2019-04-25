

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported a first-quarter negative EBIT of 10.7 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 39.8 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was negative at 1.8 percent compared to a negative EBIT margin of 8.0 percent.



First-quarter net sales were up by 20.7 percent (net of currency effects) from last year. In nominal terms, net sales rose by 21.4 percent to 601.6 million euros. Order intake was up 3.4 percent (net of currency effects) during the first quarter. In nominal terms, order intake was up 4.2 percent year on year to 647.6 million euros.



For fiscal 2019, Dräger continues to project net sales growth of 1.0 to 4.0 percent (net of currency effects). EBIT margin is anticipated to be in a range between 1.0 and 3.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX