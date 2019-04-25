

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc. (CPR.L) Thursday, in its trading update for the 12 week period to April 20, said its overall trading performance was in line with expectations.



Like-for-like sales in the UK improved significantly in the fourth quarter, compared to the year to date, and trading in the Rest of Europe was ahead of last year, driven by a strong performance in the Netherlands.



In addition, the Group said it remains on target to achieve the prior announced 19 million pounds of annualized cash savings.



