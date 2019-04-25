

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales growth slowed in March after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, slower than 1.3 percent increase in February. In January, sales was zero.



Sales of food and other groceries fell 2.8 percent annually in March. Meanwhile, clothing and other consumables sales surged by 2.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 0.7 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month. Sales grew for the second month.



The monthly increase was driven by a 1.6 percent rise in other consumables. Sales of food and other groceries fell 0.4 percent, while the pace of growth in sales of clothing slowed slightly to 1.8 percent.



In the first quarter, retail sales grew 0.6 percent year-on-year, but fell 0.1 percent from the previous three months.



