

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation rose in March to its highest level in four months, after remaining stable in the previous two months, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.7 percent increase each in December, January and February.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 0.1 percent in March, same as in February.



Among components, energy prices surged 7.9 percent from last year. Price for non-durable consumer goods and capital goods fell 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in March, after remaining zero in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX