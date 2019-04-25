

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production growth slowed in February, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction climbed 5.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 6.7 percent increase in January.



Industrial production grew 5.1 percent annually and construction output rose by 9.3 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, the production index rose 0.6 percent in February, slower than 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose 0.5 percent and construction output registered a 0.9 percent growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX