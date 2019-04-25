

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $30.45 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $45.15 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $137.52 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.05 billion from $1.04 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $137.52 Mln. vs. $152.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



